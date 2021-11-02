Spotlight: Indigenous Instagram

Photo by James Jones (notoriouscree) via Instagram

Four of my favourite Indigenous content creators on Instagram.

By Matthew Fraser, Editor in Chief

Like most people, I spend way too much time on my phone. Whether it’s wasting time that I should be using to study or work, or destroying my sleep schedule by laying in bed with my phone in my hand, I know I spend an inordinate amount of time trapped in algorithm distraction. During my distracted journeys on Instagram, I have encountered a number of content creators and memers that make my daily existence more enjoyable; a number of them are Indigenous as well. Though I don’t have the space to share an exhaustive list, here are four of my favourites.

First on the list is the most followed individual. With one million Instagram followers, James Jones AKA the Notorious Cree is amongst the biggest names in the online Indigenous content creator space. Hailing from the Tallcree First Nation, Jones rose to fame displaying traditional Indigenous dances accompanied by the songs of his culture. He was a finalist on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance Canada and he performed at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. Jones has used online videos to both educate watchers and inspire indigenous people to proudly display their cultures. Though his videos are short, they serve to pointedly educate audiences and bring awareness to the ongoing journey to justice.

Under the name Brettstoise, Brett Mooswa has enjoyed a pleasant rise to fame. Though he is likely more popular on TikTok, Mooswa has garnered over 90 thousand followers on Instagram. Born in the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Mooswa has made a name for himself through his unique brand of Indigenous-centered comedy; choosing to frequently take disparaging stereotypes like the ‘stoic Indian’ and change them into short, intensely funny one-man skits. Skits like “Uncle Too Deadly” will have you cracking up and hearing voices in your head for weeks to come.

With a more directly activist bend, there is Michael Shonie aka, thelandbackbitch. Most of their content is directly pointed at necessary political action and informing people about indigenous history and current events. They also post information reaffirming and educating people about the history and plight of two-spirit people. For those who want a more directly activist and political account to follow, there is thelandbackbitch.

Local to the Vancouver area is Sierra Tasi Baker; an indigenous artist and designer whose work spans the family-owned Sky Spirit studio to fashion design, modelling and art. She has also spoken at public events held by SFU and the Vancouver Art Gallery as well as being a featured speaker at the Horniman Museum in London. Her Instagram stories often feature important news and events happening in and around Vancouver but also highlight wider problems that need attention. However, Baker does balance these posts and stories with a number of feel-good posts for good measure.