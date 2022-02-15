Still lovin’ it

Photo by Billy Bui

McDonald’s first Canadian restaurant opened in Richmond 55 years ago

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

Heading to a fast-food restaurant whether in person or via the drive-thru is a regular routine for most people. We do not hesitate to order fast food because it has become engrained as a significant part of our lives and food culture. McDonald’s is one of the largest fast-food chains worldwide. This year marks 55 years since the first McDonald’s restaurant opened in Canada on June 1, 1967. And it was right here in BC, in Richmond—on No. 3 Road, just north of Bennett Road.

Notably, five years earlier on June 23, 2017, the Richmond location had celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special re-opening event. Two days prior, McDonald’s Canada issued a press release stating, “the restaurant is celebrating loudly and proudly with some nostalgic elements, including original uniforms, a vintage car, classic images over the past 50 years and a throwback to 1967 with a special one-day $0.67 hamburger special.” As well, the original arches sign was installed outside the restaurant.

Joe Guzzo, McDonald’s Richmond Franchisee, said he was proud to be associated with the restaurant’s historic milestone. “Returning the iconic Golden Arches to their original home is a very special moment, and one that we are happy to share with the community, residents and long-time guests,” he said as reported in the McDonald’s Canada press release. “I am thrilled to build on the rich history that this location has by modernizing the restaurant and the experience for all our guests. We look forward to welcoming the City of Richmond and all community members back to the restaurant to check out our new look while enjoying some fun little nuggets from our past.”

Shelly Hansen, Regional Vice President, Western Canada, McDonald’s Canada, stated the Richmond location symbolizes the start of McDonald’s success in Canada. “This restaurant is a tremendous source of pride for our McFamily,” she said in the same McDonald’s Canada press release. “[In 1967], we were thrilled to start our McDonald’s Canada journey, right here in BC. Today, we feel [happy] and fortunate to celebrate this significant milestone with the community that has supported us for so many years.”

Daily Hive reported in June 2017, Joe Guzzo said preparations had begun five years before in anticipation of the 50th-anniversary celebrations. McDonald‘s had collaborated with the City of Richmond. The then Richmond location was demolished to build a new restaurant. According to Guzzo, while building the new restaurant, it revealed a remarkable discovery: original white and red tiles from the first version of McDonald’s from 1967. Daily Hive also mentioned customers “…will see some of those original tiles set in concrete near the sidewalk at the front of the No. 3 Road location, along with a commemorative plaque.” As well, the refurbished restaurant contains stone finishes and modern wood—along with a McCafe Bakery—and touch-screen ordering kiosks.

According to the McDonald’s Canada website, today over 2.5 million customers (about twice the population of Hawaii) visit Canadian McDonald’s restaurants every day. McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited (with its franchisees in Canada), owns and operates over 1,400 restaurants with more than 90,000 Canadians employed across Canada. About 85 percent of McDonald’s restaurants in Canada are locally owned and operated independently in communities across the country.

As the Richmond McDonald’s location marks its 55th anniversary in 2022, it is interesting to note why Richmond was selected to be the site for Canada’s first McDonald’s restaurant. According to Joe Guzzo, in a February 2017 interview with the Richmond News, it all had to do with proximity and the “L” word: location. “The story goes that Ray Kroc, McDonald’s founder, came out here and was looking for sites and decided No. 3 Road was a main thoroughfare and opened here,” he said. “Part of it was also the proximity to the airport. It’s been [a remarkable story] for the company and for Richmond.”

Other McDonald’s milestones

In 1968, the Big Mac first appeared and the first Eastern McDonald’s opened in London, Ontario

In 1976, the Egg McMuffin made its debut, as well as the McDonald’s Canada breakfast menu was introduced

In 1981, the first Ronald McDonald House opened in Toronto

In 1995, the first McFlurry was served in the town of Bathurst, New Brunswick

In 2003, the McGriddles breakfast sandwich was added to the menu

In 2008, McDonald’s Canada incorporates the use of trans-fat-free Canola Oil Blend cooking oil

In 2011, McCafé espresso-based coffee drinks first appeared

In 2015, McDonald’s Canada announced the transition to cage-free eggs by 2025

(Source: McDonald’s Canada website)