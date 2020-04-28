The pros and cons of attending online concerts

Virtual good times are virtually good

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

All thanks to the virus, my concert plans for the summer went down the drain. I still gaze at my Garage and Artizia online shopping carts every day. Sometimes while sorting out my makeup (which is of no use to me anymore), I try the lipstick shades I had planned to put on. My Google history was filled with upcoming concert lists. Hence, deleted it all.

I appreciate the efforts of the event organizing organizations to plan online concerts to light up people’s lives. Therefore, just like their plans, my check list changed too. Now, I browse through the cheapest of night clothes available online. I am happy that I was able to save tons of money that I would have spent on Sephora, booze, and every possible thing to have fun.

But there are a bunch of things that online concerts would never be able to offer me. Like the drunk men. Should I be happy or sad that no drunk men would be falling over me and grabbing my butt or boobs? I no longer have to worry about getting into awkward situations where a guy is flirting with me while obviously high as nuts on some kind of drug. I still feel uncomfortable without concerts though… now I no longer get to feel uncomfortable. I’ll miss the dirty and stinky floors, the people farting, and the people who farted switching places so conveniently that it becomes hard to figure out who fired those lethal shots.

Attending concerts on our screen would mean no more fighting for cheap booze or saving up the money to buy it in the first place. I should say that I will not be missing the fact that I have to lie to my parents as to where I am going to be for the night or with whom. This time, they will either be with me, be outside my room, or be confined somewhere just like me.

Not sure if any of you would confess your similar story, but I have decorated my face and absolutely looked the ugliest for the concerts I have attended. Blame the peer pressure. So this year, no makeup, no peers—just me and my fav star.

Although the floor is all mine and I no longer have to push people or be pushed to make some space for myself, it turns out I only enjoyed dancing on the boozy smelly floors while pushing everyone. I don’t know if I will enjoy attending online concerts this summer, but I wish to go back to real concerts. No matter if they smell or if 100 drunk guys are falling over me with stinking armpits. I never enjoyed lying to my parents… but I will not miss the opportunity to do so if concerts are up again. For now, messy bun—check; loose pajamas—check; extra-large t-shirt—check; popcorn—check; drinks—check; warm socks—check.



