Thoughtful, memorable Valentine’s Day gifts for your loved ones

Photo by Billy Bui

I hope I’m not the only one who thinks that devoting time to making a list of songs especially for someone is darn cute?

Some ideas to make those you care about feel special

By Win Pyae Pyae Phyo, Contributor

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and although a card is always appreciated, a thoughtful and personalized gift may go a long way toward making your lover feel particularly special. Whether you’re searching for a romantic present for your significant other, a sweet surprise for the family, or a thoughtful gift for your closest gal pals, here are a few ideas to get you started.

First up is a handwritten letter; this is a personal artifact that can become a cherished memory. Comfortably expressing your innermost thoughts to someone is genuinely adorable and that is what makes this classic, old-fashioned and heartwarming gift so appealing. Writing down all your raw emotions on paper is intimate and authentic.

In the letter, you can express the traits you love and appreciate about your partner, your gratitude for their existence, as well as words to let them know how important they are to you. You can customize it with stickers, doodles or put a polaroid with your favourite picture of them. The effort, dedication, love, and devotion in the letter is a perfect gift that fills someone’s soul with raw happiness. The moment when you see your partner reading them with soulful eyes is pure bliss.

Next is the thoughtful, custom playlist. I hope I’m not the only one who thinks that devoting time to making a list of songs especially for someone is darn cute? It’s a delicate art form to express one’s true thoughts toward a mate through a music playlist. They might be four-hour-long collections that you never get around to finishing, or they can be as brief as a single song. Finding a way to express meaning through the music you pick is a crucial component of creating a playlist. I also feel that sharing the music we listen to has a profoundly human effect and that the playlist is an embodiment of that.

Music intrigues me because of its potential to build deeper understandings between yourself and others in such a simple way. Besides, it’s the relationships I’ve formed via mutual sharing of music that have had lasting effects on my life. In this way, the playlist becomes a strong medium for self-expression. When you create playlists for others, you’re deciding how you want to be regarded based on the music you include. At the same time, you’re sharing a piece of yourself with another person, which is thrilling because it’s intimate in a very approachable manner.

Another gift is a basket with a bouquet, chocolate or other whimsical items. A collection of their favourite flowers, snacks or ice cream can show someone how much you know them and care. Flowers are the best bet as they often symbolize romance, devotion, and friendship. Plus, I find it adorable when someone gives me the snacks that I absolutely enjoy eating. Be sure to be creative and find things above and beyond what’s mentioned over here.

Jewelry. You can offer your loved ones a necklace, a ring, a pair of earrings, or a bracelet. These things indicate the value and care you feel for your significant other, family members or friends in the form of tangible objects. Jewelry, in my opinion, is the ideal method to express your feelings for someone important.

Gifts are a concrete way of expressing thanks and affection for someone. It makes no difference whether the presents are extravagant or modest. What matters most is the genuineness with which you give the gift.