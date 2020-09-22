Tiger Sugar opens in New West

Photos by Michelle Lim

Grand opening deal draws large line

By Michelle Lim, Contributor

A new location for Tiger Sugar, a Taiwanese bubble tea chain, just opened up a couple blocks from the New West campus right across from the SkyTrain station. Known for their brown sugar boba, their drinks will offer more variety in the options currently available around campus. People lined up down the street for a chance to try the drinks—which were only available in Richmond until now—and took advantage of the buy one get one grand opening deal (only until September 22).











