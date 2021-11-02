Tips and Tricks for your next thrifted wardrobe

Photo by Christine Weenk

From your friendly neighbourhood thrift shopper

By Emi Namoro, Contributor

When it comes to fashion, it seems that anyone and everyone is an expert. There is always a brand-new trend to follow or that’s viral on the latest social media platforms. I don’t know about you, but I am completely exhausted trying to keep up with it. Not to mention, items that are high in popularity are usually overpriced, too!

My solution? Thrift shopping. Yes, I am one of those people. The ones that like to spend their time visiting old and strange thrift stores just to find their next fit. I started thrifting a few years ago, and I’ll be honest with you, it was so intimidating at first. But once I found my groove and understood my style a little more, it became one of my favourite hobbies. So, let me share a few of my tips with you, and anyone looking to start their own thrifting adventure.

Go alone.

This is the number one tip that you’ll hear from people who like to go thrift shopping. There is absolutely nothing worse than going shopping with a friend with a similar style as you, and they find a few items that you liked, but now it’s too late because they picked it up before you.

Take it from my personal experience. Ever since that happened to me, I’ve always gone to thrift stores alone. Besides, there’s nothing more comforting than being able to take your time and find styles that you like without worrying that someone else might get the good stuff first.

Give it a chance.

So, if you’ve never been thrift shopping before, chances are, you’re a little skeptical of the clothing there. I totally don’t blame you. I wasn’t the biggest fan of thrift shopping at first because it’s second-hand and who wants to wear clothing that someone else wore before?

So, what changed my mind? First, my budget as a broke college student, and second, the fact that I’ve found the cutest items at such a low price. Honestly, it’s such a miracle that others literally give their clothes away in such gentle conditions and that I’m able to buy them at a fraction of the original price.

Not to mention, some places have sale days too. Take advantage of those!

Go at your own pace

Thrift shopping is just like the lottery. You won’t always find your best items at every store you visit, and that’s normal. I’ve visited several different stores before I’ve found my favourite ones, and it may take you a while too.

My advice? Go to your nearest local thrift store and look around. Start walking around the different aisles and see which ones catch your eye. From there, you’ll start to put a few things in your shopping cart. Try on a few items and go from there. Next thing you know, you’ll be visiting more stores soon. Trust your gut and know that this is a process that takes time.

Now, I hope you take these tips with a grain of salt. The beauty of thrift shopping is that it is different for everyone, and your experience will be uniquely yours. There’s something comforting about that, you know?

Knowing that in a few short hours, you’ll be immersed in a world where you’re giving old items a brand-new life, all while saving money and helping out the environment, too. Not only that, but you’re able to make a small difference while also learning a bit more about yourself along the way.

Of course, I can’t promise that you will be an expert thrift shopper overnight, I certainly am not. What I can guarantee you is that you’re in for a wonderful journey ahead. One that involves digging through different racks of clothing that may or not fit your new style, finding random knick-knacks that you’re not sure why people bought in the first place and learning that some people donate designer clothing just because they can. It’s such a weird place, trust me.

Thrift shopping is such an underrated hobby, and it’s one that I hope more people would consider. I wish you luck on your new adventure ahead, friend!