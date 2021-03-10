Tips for making friends using Bumble BFF

Just another girl looking for pals in a pandemic

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

If you’re like me and you don’t already have a squad to have your back during these difficult times, it can feel rather lonely in the real world. That’s why I’m giving Bumble BFF a try after seeing a couple of advertisements about gals making pals using the app. I always thought that online apps were designed for dating only, but Bumble BFF is a handy streamline way to make friends during any situation the world throws at you. Whether you’re looking for gym buddies, night out gals, roomies, workmates, or you’re up for a little bit of everything, Bumble BFF delivers.

Some tips I’ve put together to help you see success in your search for friends using Bumble BFF are to make sure you fill out your biography! Witty, detailed bios invite conversation and questions; you want to entice someone to learn more about you. It’s also important to clearly outline what you’re looking for—if you want to find real friends to spend time with outside of the app, for example, make sure that that is highlighted.

Fun, exciting profile pictures are way better than just a stream of selfies—remember, you’re not looking for a romantic partner, so showing off how cute you look in all your wardrobe isn’t necessary (unless you’re looking for friends who enjoy fashion, dress up, or shopping). You come across as more independent yet inclusive if you’re not always posing with your current or past friends, boyfriends, or pets. Having a variety of photos that show off when you’re happy and doing what you love will guarantee more gals swiping “yes” to you. Cool artsy photos and positive goal-oriented content is best for showing yourself as put together and taken seriously in the market for friends.

Initiate the conversation first. I know it came be intimidating, but there’s nothing for you to lose! The entire conversation is during your own time and if things don’t work out, you can simply un-match each other. It’s best not to wait for the other person to talk first because if they don’t, that’s a potential friend lost. If you’re swiping “yes,” make sure you’re prepared to potentially make friends.

When you do initiate the conversation, try something fun and fresh! For example, ask them a bold, open-ended question with no limits to see how crazy or wild their imagination is! Or provide three random fun facts about yourself and ask for them to reciprocate—this will get the conversation going and give you tidbits to talk about.

When replying to someone, don’t just reply; try and figure out a way to keep the conversation going. Ask lots of questions, change the subject if it isn’t flowing, play games, or if you’re feeling up for it, suggest stepping up a level and video chatting or meeting up in real life. Make sure to discuss each other’s views and preferences on COVID-19 before meeting up in real life to ensure you’re both comfortable with what happens next.

I hope these tips help you see some serious results in your search for friends, but before I wrap things up, here’s some last minute advice to keep in mind: don’t hide behind your cell phone in photos, better yet don’t just post selfies! Make sure you actually fill out your bio… you’re here to chat, so give ‘em something to chat about! If someone is actively online and conversing with you, be bold and participate! Don’t wait for them to log off before you reply because what’s the point of that? Happy hunting!