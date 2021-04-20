Top season one ‘Phineas and Ferb’ bops (and the multilingual versions!)

Illustrations by Janis McMath

The genius of ‘Phineas and Ferb’: part two

By Janis McMath, Editor-in-Chief

As mentioned in my previous article about this iconic show, the crowning jewel of the greatness of Phineas and Ferb is the music. Hit after hit, after hit—after hit! This article will only cover season one’s titular tracks—but there is a lot of ground to cover. It’s important to mention that the songs that aren’t included are still bangers, but they may just be repetitive or lacking memorable lyrics—and the list was too long.

Also, did you know that most Phineas and Ferb songs are translated for other countries? There are few exceptions, but most songs have several translated versions! There are quite a few international adaptations that are smash hits. Here is the exhaustive list of the best title tracks in the first season:



Perry the Platypus Theme by Randy Crenshaw

This classic spy theme features the iconic “DOO-BE-DOO-BE-DOO-BAH” lyric that speaks to everyone. “He’s a semi-aquatic-egg-laying mammal of ACTION” kills every time without fail. Also, the Spanish version is full of raw energy and might very well be the superior version of this track.



Backyard Beach by Ferb

Ferb serves up this fresh reggae beat—and it is without a doubt one of the best songs of the entire series. The Norwegian and French versions are hits.



Gitchee Gitchee Goo by Phineas and the Ferb-Tones

In the episode “Flop Starz,” the gang strives to become a one-hit-wonder band. They sing this song with the intent of creating a tune that is utterly nonsensical but catchy—and it is undoubtedly a bop. I love the stupidity of this song. The Greek version is great fun (Ferb’s line in this version the is the best part).



I’m Lindana and I Wanna Have Fun by Lindana

The show only offers a shortened version of this song, but the extended album version is a carved-into-your-brain type of hit. The song is obviously based on Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun,” but Lauper has been one-upped by one-hit wonder Lindana. This song also slaps in Spanish.



Phinedroids and Ferbots by the Phinedroids and Ferbots

This is another all-time favourite; this electronic hit is better than most. The Croatian version is rusty, the Dutch version is mechanical, and my personal favourite—the Czech version—is very spacey.



E.V.I.L B.O.Y.S. by Candace

As usual, Candace searches out her mom to tattle on her trouble-making brothers—but since she is incapacitated by her wild parsnip allergy, her altered voice (which is lusciously deep) serves as a perfect lead for this blues-rock hit. Predictably, the German version of this hard-rock song goes hard. Turkish and Arabic also are invited to the party.



Ready for the Bettys by The Bettys

This British female pop-rock group offers this banger which you “gotta bang your Betty bongos” to. This smash hit has a lot of international versions that are way too deep in tone for my taste, but the French version is a star.



Busted by Vanessa and Candace

The female-duet pop song features two of the best singers on the show and is a shining example of how top-grade Phineas and Ferb’s music is; this song could easily be at the top of a pop-music chart. The Italian version almost has more flow than the English version.



Ain’t Got Rhythm by Sherman and Phineas

The episode “Dude, We’re Getting the Band Back Together” is a highlight episode that features several supreme tracks—and this track the best of the best. This rock song lives in my mind 365 days a year. Many of the international versions don’t have the same rhythm of the original—which is sort of the point of the song—so English is far and away the best version. But the Dutch version does do a pretty good job with the flow and so does the Mandarin version.



S.I.M.P. (Squirrels In My Pants) by 2 Guyz N the Parque

A hilariously unfortunate acronym by today’s standards, this alternative hip-hop bop is the top. An example of the lyrical genius of this song: “who you got back home, watering your plants? S-I-M-P, squirrels in my pants! How can I qualify for government grants?” and “Got an Aunt Florence living in France.” Apparently Cantonese and Japanese hip-hop can be fire. The Japanese version is especially hilarious as the high-pitched tone of Candace’s “SQUIRRELS” scream is perfect.



Disco Miniature Golfing Queen by Laura Dickinson

Phineas and Ferb executes their disco parody perfectly—and with funky outfits to match. The Swedish version just sounds right, and maybe that comes from years of listening to ABBA, but it hits that sweet spot. The Turkish (“disco miniature golf kizi” SLAPS) and Italian versions have a bit of their own style—and both are great iterations of the track.



Perry the Teenage Girl by Sheena Easton

This cover version of the classic “Perry the Platypus Theme” is a hidden gem. The song only plays in the credits of episode “Does This Duckbill Make Me Look Fat?” so it doesn’t get the recognition it should as one of the best, but Easton really belts it out. “She’s a semi-neurotic teenage girl of ACTION” is comedy. The singer for the Ukrainian version of this song also puts her whole heart into it.





Shooting Star Milkshake Bar by Danny Jacob

This garage rock song is a cosmic knee-slapper! After all, “It’s not a nebula; it’s not a quasar. It’s the shooting star milkshake bar!” This high energy song is well served by the Mandarin cover.



Chains on Me by The Smile Away Reformatory Glee Club feat. Dan Povenmire

Phineas and Ferb really smashes the ball right out of the park when it comes to the blues. The song also is really meaningful or whatever. (The lyrics “they say imagination is morally wrong” really can give kids something to think about if you care about educational content or whatever.) The English version is an obvious number one bop cause Povenmire (who also sung “E.V.I.L. B.O.Y.S.”) has a voice like honey on fire. But!—damn, does the Latin American singer kill his voice and bare his naked soul while singing this gritty song. Hot damn!