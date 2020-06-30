Beauty and wonder await you

Illustration by Athena Little

Studio Ghibli films are now available on Netflix Canada

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Get ready for Netflix mayhem, Canadians! Studio Ghibli and Netflix have partnered up to bring 21 Ghibli films to Netflix Canada (finally)! Netflix Canada tweeted, “We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike.”

The Other Press spoke with two Douglas College Music Technology program students Ashlee Oen and Jenny Lim about their thoughts on the recent news.

Lim has watched almost all of the Ghibli films while Oen has not watched any yet but has watched some trailers and is “looking forward to binging them all!”

Studio Ghibli films bring great joy to those who watch them, however, besides some showings at Cineplex theatres during the 2019 Studio Ghibli festival, they’ve all been disappointingly inaccessible. “Although I am able to find these films somewhere on the internet, the quality of the video is usually disappointing,” said Lim.

“It’s important for these movies to reach a greater audience so that people can have a better knowledge of the Japanese culture the films are based upon,” said Oen. On the topic of why the films are so popular, she states: “I think the unique characters and stories featured in the films are what gives Studio Ghibli such a great rep in the animated film industry.”

In discussing the film’s success, Lim adds this: “I believe it’s because of Ghibli’s certain ingenuity and magic that modern animations fail to surpass them. This brings interest to many people around the world, despite the films being Japanese films.”

Lim’s favourite movie is Howl’s Moving Castle; “The colour scheme is so beautiful in this movie just like any other Studio Ghibli film, and the soundtracks make me tear up.”

“Growing up watching Studio Ghibli movies has taught me many things. My Neighbour Totoro taught me about family and friendships, Spirited Away taught me how to accept reality, and my favourite film Howl’s Moving Castle portrays human emotions and explores the theme of war.”

The films portray a gorgeous romanization of the little things in life, whether it may be cleaning, studying, cooking, or simply gazing out of a window, Ghibli movies remind the viewer to take some time to appreciate the charm of the world. Hayao Miyazaki—co-founder of Studio Ghibli—is regarded by fans to have done this on purpose as a subtle means of promoting mental wellbeing. “Life is suffering. It is hard. The world is cursed. But still, you find reasons to keep living” is a quote from the film Princess Mononoke.

Studio Ghibli films have been available for streaming on Netflix as on June 25. The Wind Rises will be available August 1.