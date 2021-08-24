Photo-illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

everywhere we look

quality of life

was [ b e t t e r ]

the world has as many people as it does

the competition o p p o r t u n i t i e s

entirely too steep

the uppermost edge of Capitalism

and it’s failing

you can g r o w

but like finding a baby tooth in a cornfield

— it’s small

hard

a n d blends in really well

you don’t exactly know what you want

don’t have much influence

to h e l p

where we find ourselves

wholly capable

t h e nudge

to pursue anything

stability

a f u t u r e

or the illusion of one

just unfortunate this isn’t sustainable

much longer