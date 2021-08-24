Home CREATIVE WORKS Capitalism
by The Other Press
Photo-illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

everywhere we look
quality of life
was     [ b e t t e r ]

the world has as many people as it does
the competition                             o p p o r t u n i t i e s
entirely too steep
the uppermost edge of Capitalism
and it’s failing

you can    g r o w 
but like finding a baby tooth in a cornfield
— it’s small
hard
a n d    blends in really well

you don’t exactly know what you want
don’t have much influence
to           h e l p
where we find ourselves
wholly capable
                         t h e     nudge
to pursue anything
                                      stability
a     f u t u r e
or the illusion of one

just unfortunate this isn’t sustainable
much longer

