By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor
everywhere we look
quality of life
was [ b e t t e r ]
the world has as many people as it does
the competition o p p o r t u n i t i e s
entirely too steep
the uppermost edge of Capitalism
and it’s failing
you can g r o w
but like finding a baby tooth in a cornfield
— it’s small
hard
a n d blends in really well
you don’t exactly know what you want
don’t have much influence
to h e l p
where we find ourselves
wholly capable
t h e nudge
to pursue anything
stability
a f u t u r e
or the illusion of one
just unfortunate this isn’t sustainable
much longer