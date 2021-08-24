Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Doomsday creeps forward. I am infuriated

at myself and the world

for being elated in our day to day and week to week

giving no second look to the planet beneath

us. I don’t care most of the time. I’m in my prime,

fingers are tightly curled

in a fist I hurl part-time for my own gain, for my own name

don’t fight for where I live so I’m the one to blame.

That makes two of us: me and you. Corporations

pretending they don’t fit

the equation. As if it’s not them, high, blowing plumes of greed

in the sky. Politician dissuasion, mastered evasion.

I’m infuriated at myself and the world

for being elated all day, we don’t care in the meantime.

We should pay for our crimes. Our greed will make us bleed.

Doomsday creeps forward, and Mother Nature will feed.