Change is Here: A playlist for autumn

Image by Alexis Zygan

By Alexis Zygan, Staff Writer

Get a whiff of cinnamon and a spoonful of pumpkin spice latte—sans caffeine of course. Then, unlatch the door and step outside to smell the petrichor, otherwise known as the scent of the earth after days of heavy rain.

The crisp morning breeze wakes you from a summertime slumber. I had forgotten what it felt like to dread the bitter frost and long for another five minutes under the duvet. Darkness following my workday reminds me of the broad-sweeping force underpinned by a familiar melancholy—craving change yet trembling at the unexplored territory hidden in the shadows.

I dread the winter but ache for a sign of seasonal transition. Can I blame the absence of highs and presence of lows on seasonal depression?

Damp feet in spite of wool socks hiked up to protect tender knees. A beanie folded twice to fit into a scene I never genuinely belonged.

Fasten the lock and listen for a gentle stillness only available in autumn—press play.

Love You Later – Growing Season The Greeting Committee – Call in the Morning Briston Maroney – Fool’s Gold Fiona Apple – I Know Lana Del Rey – Cinnamon Girl Mitski – I Will Cat Clyde – So Cold Ane Brun – All My Tears Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness Alice Phoebe Low – Witches