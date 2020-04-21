By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
Cravings come and go. “Oh my god fuck
I want a cheese cream peach oolong tea
so bad!” I cry. I miss the strange tang
but is that all? Is it not the pang
of being around hundreds? The sea
of slow walkers and donning Canucks
jerseys on game nights? Well I hate those
people, for starters. I like walking
fast. I guess now I barely walk at
all. But a craving goes past the fact
of what you like. It enjoys mocking
you because it knows you better. Grows
hungrier. I don’t know my own cravings.