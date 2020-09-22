Home CREATIVE WORKS Every band’s worst enemy
CREATIVE WORKS

Every band’s worst enemy

by The Other Press
by The Other Press
Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Toy soldier jumping around
singing, bored
to a pop-punk song (instead of hardcore)
from the early 2000s. Could’ve put on a show
that would’ve moved mountains
but instead he stays surly, stuck
spinning like a tapping top
singing pop-punk, pop-rock.
It doesn’t show any vocal ability. He’s tired
of showing humility and decides to become
every band’s worst enemy. “Diva,” “big ego,”
“self-absorbed entity,”
they say: smiles for the cameras but lacks all empathy.
Stiff in his box at the end
of each day.

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinEmail

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.