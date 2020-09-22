Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Toy soldier jumping around

singing, bored

to a pop-punk song (instead of hardcore)

from the early 2000s. Could’ve put on a show

that would’ve moved mountains

but instead he stays surly, stuck

spinning like a tapping top

singing pop-punk, pop-rock.

It doesn’t show any vocal ability. He’s tired

of showing humility and decides to become

every band’s worst enemy. “Diva,” “big ego,”

“self-absorbed entity,”

they say: smiles for the cameras but lacks all empathy.

Stiff in his box at the end

of each day.