Fantastic lattes and their muffin sidekicks

Photo by Billy Bui

Milk moustaches all around!

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Over the weekend, I went to Sprouted Oven down in Abbotsford. It is this charming little bakery that has an absolute to-die-for turmeric and cardamom latte as well as soft, chewy, and delicious gluten-free baked goods. Now, you might be thinking that that seems like a super long ways to go just for a latte and some baked goods, and you’d be right. It is. But it’s sooo worth it, especially if you can make a day of it and go for a hike or a tromp through Yarrow, BC. So, I thought it might be time to try and make my own delicious turmeric and cardamom latte as well as a couple of other delicious latte flavours—and pair them all up with unusual muffins too!

24K Gold Vanilla Turmeric Latte

To start us off, let’s take a look at this delicious latte by Ambitious Kitchen! Smooth and creamy, this anti-inflammatory latte kicks ass and takes names with its hints of vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and of course, cardamom.

Ingredients:



1 (15 oz) can coconut milk

1 cup vanilla almond milk (alternatively, unsweetened almond milk)

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 to 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch of ground nutmeg

pinch of cardamom

extra ground cinnamon for sprinkling on top

Method:

Add coconut milk, almond milk, vanilla, honey, ground turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom to a small pot. Mix all together. Bring ingredients to a boil, afterwards reduce heat to low and simmer for three to five minutes to reduce the mixture a bit while stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with a touch of ground cinnamon on top or add a cinnamon stick if you’re feeling fancy.

Mediterranean Muffins

This savoury muffin is more of a “what’s in the fridge” kind of muffin—olives, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, and feta make this sidekick to your latte super delicious! Check out the recipe at RecipeTinEats!

Ingredients:

2 cups cheddar cheese (shredded)

2.5 oz feta (crumbled)

1/2 cup green olive slices

1/2 cup sun-dried tomato strips

1/2 cup roasted peppers (drained and chopped)

1/2 cup green onions

2 cups flour

1 and 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 egg

1 cup milk

1/4 cup sour cream or plain yogurt

1 garlic or shallot clove (minced)

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Cover a 12-hole muffin tin with butter—be generous. Whisk your wet and dry in separate bowls. After having done so, pour your wet ingredient bowl into the dry one. Mix exactly eight times. Then, add cheese, feta, sun-dried tomato, roasted peppers, olives, and green onion. Mix a little—don’t overdo it though. You don’t want it to become hard. Put batter in your muffin tin; 25 minutes of baking should suffice. Let it cool for 10 minutes before devouring! It tastes best warm.

Blueberry Mint Matcha Iced Latte

Who would’ve thought that all these mismatched flavours would taste so good together? Blueberries and mint is an excellent combo. This match just makes the beverage! Pour over ice for the perfect summer sipper. Yum! This awesome recipe comes from Brewing Happiness.

Ingredients:

1 cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

1/4 teaspoon matcha powder

1/4 cup frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon maple syrup

3 fresh mint leaves

Method:

Put ‘em in the blender all together and blast it on high to get a beautiful frothy drink. Drink it all up!

Butternut Squash, Coconut, and Ginger Muffins

The perfect morning muffin, this bad boy has a ton of flavour and helps to get those daily veggies in. Recipe provided by Epicurious.

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

10 tbs unsalted butter (melted)

2/3 cup buttermilk

2 tsp grated peeled ginger

2/3 cup plus 2 tbs (packed) light brown sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp kosher salt

2 cups grated (on large holes of box grater) peeled butternut squash

3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Method:

Turn your oven on and preheat to 375 degrees F. Get 12-hole muffin tin place liners or use butter to prevent sticking. Whisk eggs, butter, buttermilk, ginger, and two-thirds cup of brown sugar all together. In a separate bowl mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon. Combine the two bowls slowly while mixing until just combined—don’t over mix. Add in squash, coconut, and pecans. Divide batter among cups, filling each completely. Sprinkle remaining two tablespoons of brown sugar on top. Put your muffins in the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes or so; rotate pan 15 minutes in. Muffins should be golden brown. Check with doneness with a toothpick inserted into the centre coming out clean. Leave in pan to cool for five minutes, then transfer to a rack and let them cool completely.