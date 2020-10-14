By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor
I want to leave here
and go somewhere else,
where the lights are bright at night
and the smog leaves greasy stains on the sides of tall buildings.
I want to experience giant groups of people
gathering in one place to play music and dance,
and when the night slides into an early morning
and the crowed has thinned to get some sleep,
a saxophone plays.
I want to get lost,
to trip over my shoes until I toss them aside
and let my toes breathe
in the scent of ripe streets and graffiti paint.
I want to feel beautiful wearing long silk and soft shades
with my curls bouncing,
long legs sliding across asphalt,
and a hot sun sitting prettily on my shoulders
like a fur mink.
I want to jump up higher than some birds will fly,
higher than some seawalls will go
to glance at the sparkly blue water
and imagine myself as a fish with a beautiful long tail.
I want to kiss smoke
and sample what it must taste like
as it floats through the sky,
pollinating everything
with its scent.
I want to pour ink from my fingers
to hear the sound it makes running down skin
and splashing onto the floor,
to watch where it escapes to
once free from its bottle.
I want to drink in bubbles and leave behind the liquid,
to eat the holes but spare the cheese,
to consume the hickory and the heat
but leave behind the meat.