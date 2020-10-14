Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor



I want to leave here

and go somewhere else,

where the lights are bright at night

and the smog leaves greasy stains on the sides of tall buildings.



I want to experience giant groups of people

gathering in one place to play music and dance,

and when the night slides into an early morning

and the crowed has thinned to get some sleep,

a saxophone plays.

I want to get lost,

to trip over my shoes until I toss them aside

and let my toes breathe

in the scent of ripe streets and graffiti paint.

I want to feel beautiful wearing long silk and soft shades

with my curls bouncing,

long legs sliding across asphalt,

and a hot sun sitting prettily on my shoulders

like a fur mink.

I want to jump up higher than some birds will fly,

higher than some seawalls will go

to glance at the sparkly blue water

and imagine myself as a fish with a beautiful long tail.

I want to kiss smoke

and sample what it must taste like

as it floats through the sky,

pollinating everything

with its scent.

I want to pour ink from my fingers

to hear the sound it makes running down skin

and splashing onto the floor,

to watch where it escapes to

once free from its bottle.



I want to drink in bubbles and leave behind the liquid,

to eat the holes but spare the cheese,

to consume the hickory and the heat

but leave behind the meat.