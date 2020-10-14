Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

knock knock

I hear it at night

I hear it when nobody else is in sight

tick tock

I hear it all day

it’s in my head and its counting the time

until we all-

take stock:

5 things I see

3 things I hear

who could that be?



a hawk? I see:

the end is near.

someone, or something, is waiting too near

squawk

no one can hear.

now it’s perched on my shoulder

October gets colder

I’m fighting this figment

it is an omen

it’s warning me that it will seize all my moments



its talons are sharp and digging inside

I’m bleeding, crying,

they push me aside

tick tock

I hear it all day

it’s in my head and its counting the time

until we all