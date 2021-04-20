Life advice on unusual things

Photo by Nhi ‘Jenny’ Vo

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

We seem to be living in the generation of life hacks, self-help, self-discovery, and all kinds of random advice, so in the spirit of offering my own advice, here are a few tidbits to share with you, dear reader!

If you paint your nails just a little outside the line frequently, this is a hack for you! Just the other day, I painted my nails (or more accurately, my fingers) a beautiful bright red, and instead of trying to remove the extra polish with a Q-tip dipped in polish remover (we all know that would end in tragedy…) or by picking away at the polish, I decided to just leave it be. It’ll fall off on its own naturally, right? Then I moved on to moisturizing my hair, and while combing through my hair with my fingers covered in leave-in conditioner, I noticed how the skin around my nails seemed to be cleaning up nicely without scratching or mucking up my polish! Who knew!

Starting and ending your day with 10 to 15 minutes of yoga puts you in a better mood and opens your body to receive the day ahead, or, in the case of evening yoga, a restful night’s sleep! I know that yoga twice a day might seem like kind of a stretch, but you are putting in the hard work for your body in the long run—I promise. As a bonus, you’ll improve your flexibility and organ health by participating in daily yoga, too! And you’ll feel better about yourself for taking the time for you.

When you wake up in the morning, before you do anything else, start your day with two small glasses of water. “Why wouldn’t I just have one bigger glass?” you ask. Well, if you’re anything like me (and a good number of people apparently), ensuring you drink enough water throughout the day is a more challenging thing than it seems. So, the smaller glass will encourage you to drink all the water—and drink it more quickly! Then, repeat with the second glass!

Next, consider getting high (marijuana only—nothing serious here people!) midway through the day to achieve “drymouth” and require another glass of water. Repeat the same process from up above and congratulations! You’ve now just drank two of the six daily recommended glasses of water!

Try not to plan anything for a month, instead experience everything “on the fly” as often as possible! That way, you’ll never be disappointed, and you’ll always come across as that spontaneous and super fun person everyone wants to hang around! If this doesn’t work for your lifestyle, try planning everything to a “T” for the next whole month and become that uber-organized person everyone admires.

Once again, these are all fun little advice tidbits to add to your day to see if you find any improvement or habitual changes that lead to more enjoyment or better health.