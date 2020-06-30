Lots of catching up: Canadian content edition!

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

Problems in ‘Letterkenny’ and mysteries with ‘Frankie Drake’

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Out of the all Canadian shows that I watch, the only show that I’ve fully seen so far is Kim’s Convenience—and the great news is that the show will be on for at least two more seasons. After watching the Canadian Screen Awards this year and finding out that Transplant will be back next season, it is inspiring me to possibly watch some of these Canadian shows (including Cardinal). There are other Canadian shows that I’d like to catch up on or begin watching—especially The Baroness von Sketch Show… which I’d really like to watch.

So far, I’ve watched two of the shows on my list of Canadian content—one of them is a comedy I enjoy. Letterkenny follows the residents of a rural town in Southern Ontario and shows their problems with slow motion scenes. I watched the first episode of season seven where the gang hosts a public access show called Crack N Ag—on which they answer questions from callers about agriculture and talk about topics that the callers bring up. In the next episode, a caller mentions soccer, and the gang uses the card system to get pitches from other residents.

The most recent seasons of the show have had less repetitive jokes, making it much funnier. The public access show scenes are also enjoyable to watch. Also, they begin and end with cliffhangers and resolve major plotlines with the gang.

Originally, I was going to catch up on Anne with an E, but since it officially ended (but could have been on longer), I decided to catch up on another show that is fun to watch: Frankie Drake Mysteries. This show will be back for another season. Produced by the same producers that brought you Murdoch Mysteries (another Canadian show that I have to catch up on), the show follows private detective Frankie Drake (Lauren Lee Smith) and her team at Drake Private Detectives as they solve cases in Toronto in the 1920s.

The entire team comes from a variety of backgrounds and all the characters are likeable. In the most recent season, it tackles feminist topics and it begins with Frankie abroad in London—now with short blonde hair. We might learn more about her past in the second half of the season. Also, there are a lot of gags in the sixth episode.

I am thinking that there is a possible chance that the show will do a crossover with Murdoch Mysteries which airs before Frankie Drake Mysteries, regardless of that fact that the time periods are separated by a decade. While Kim’s Convenience and Letterkenny are some of the biggest comedies in the country right now, the show Schitt’s Creek got Best Comedy Series for the second straight year in a row this year at the Candy’s. This classic also ended this season and I’m probably going to marathon the entire series.

Since baking is a trend during the pandemic, I am also going to watch the most recent season of The Great Canadian Baking Show, which is probably going to cause me to want to bake more.