Moisturizing tips and tricks

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Running out of lotion? Does your skin need some moisture? Stuck inside because of a pandemic? Low on cash too? You need to get your life back on track! But it’s okay, for now the Other Press has got you covered… there are lots of natural lotion alternatives out there that won’t break the bank, and chances are you’ve already got these alternatives hanging out around the house!

Coconut oil

A well-known, cheap, and popular alternative, coconut oil contains antioxidants and vitamin E—helping the skin stay moisturized. It is also absorbed quickly for many, busting the myth that skin is left sticky after application. Of course, each type of skin reacts differently—so apply with care. But, for many, coconut oil is a lifesaver. It also contains fatty acids and can be good for reducing the signs of aging, stretch marks, and scars. It also can help with sunburns, and provide mild sun protection!

Shea butter

Shea butter is extracted from the nut of the shea tree (also known as the karite tree) and is well-known for cell regeneration and other medicinal uses. While a little pricier, this luxurious alternative is rich with vitamins and melts instantly. It leaves skin feeling smooth, nourished, and non-greasy.

Aloe vera gel

Who doesn’t have an aloe plant hanging around the home? They’re super easy to find and serve as a replenishing source of moisture for the skin. Aloe also helps with sunburns, healing blemishes, and healing acne scars. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory against irritated skin. Just cut off the tip of an aloe plant and squeeze that fresh, cool gel onto your skin. It’ll can even help with completion by brightening the skin—goodbye small acne scars and dark spots!

Natural beeswax lotion recipe

And for those of you who want to get crafty, or happen to have more ingredients and time on your hands, here’s a natural lotion recipe sourced from the Soap Queen!

Ingredients:

6 cavity silicone mold

3.5 oz olive oil

3.5 oz shea butter

2.5 oz yellow beeswax

3 mL pure honey fragrance oil

droppers

Method:

Combine the olive oil and yellow beeswax in a small, heat-safe jar. Heat using 30 to 60 second bursts in the microwave. Do so until completely melted. Beeswax has a high melting point which can take some time to melt completely. Do not use a glass container with too much head space as the container will burst if it overheats! Extract the very hot item carefully from the microwave. Add in the shea butter and whisk. If the mixture does not go clear just from mixing, heat with 15 to 20 second bursts until it does so. Incorporate the pure honey fragrance oil and blend together until fully mixed in. Pour the solution carefully into every cavity of the mold. Allow to cool down and harden fully. This will take a couple of hours or possibly even overnight. Remove the mold. Store the end result in a cool spot, as they can melt if in high temperatures or direct sunlight!





