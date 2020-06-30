Online classes have deprived me of my homelife

Photo by EG Manilag

My room has become a classroom

By EG Manilag, Staff Writer

I know that to some degree many can relate to my situation. It has been a couple of months since we have been placed in virtual learning, and a lot has changed. These changes have not been entirely good. Canada and many other countries are facing hard times—and so are the students. Learning in the virtual world has been tough. Even if we are all facing different problems in life right now, there is one thing that I am certain we are all experiencing: anxiety. Anxiety has to some extent made our online education tiresome. To be honest, it has been hard learning while being worried about what might happen during the pandemic. Does having a mild cough or fever mean I contracted the virus? When will it ever end? These are just some of my thoughts.

Online classes have done good things for me though; I have learned new things, I am still academically sharp, and—most importantly—my classes keep me mentally stable. Worrying too much is not healthy, and that is why focusing on something important can certainly help you stay sane. On the other hand, online classes have dried me up. My room has literally become a classroom. Notebooks, notepads, my laptop, and other tools to survive are all piled up in my bed. I rarely go outside my room, except when hunger or nature calls. My eyes are locked on screens, which usually give me headaches. I sometimes slouch when sitting, and this gives me back pain. Sleeping is now my enemy; sleep always tempts me to relax even when I am in the middle of a collaborative session.

It is also important to discuss that we all have a role to play in our homes. These roles can affect our class performance. Some of us have to work, take care of siblings, or take care of children. With quarantine happening, our workloads from our roles have been doubled, quadrupled—or, in short, become much worse. What I am trying to say is that online classes during quarantine suck. The college is really helpful as place to stay and study—especially the library. It honestly keeps me from sleeping. Just seeing all your fellow students studying in their own cubicle somehow motivates you even if you do not have the same courses as them. Not being able to experience that during this period is one of the main reasons why I am kind of tired with this quarantined life. We all have some unique and memorable moments from our time in college libraries and classes that we want to enjoy again. I wish that all of this will be over soon.



