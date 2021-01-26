no hits just misses

Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I’ve always known eventually I’d be alone in this

Just like everyone else is

Close my eyes to feel one with the great abyss

It’s always known I’d miss

Every shot I take at getting better

Becoming something worth living for

Someone I could adore

It’s always known I’d miss

and come crawling back

to its abyss. To hell with this

the curse is back

it knows too well how to attack

a ragged bed

and a cutting edge

too many lies that I’ve been fed

my own mind is after me

and I’m getting closer

closer to being free

I’d be living

please be forgiving

I’ll be living

without existing

Close my eyes to feel one with the great abyss

It’s always known I’d miss

Every shot I take at getting better

my own mind is after me

but I’m getting closer

closer to being free