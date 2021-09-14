Nugget of (Chicken) Wisdom

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

Chicken nuggets are having their moment.

By Craig Allan, Business Manager

Small, but seemingly bigger than a regular nugget, with a thick and crispy breading. That combined with one of the many dipping sauces offered make these nuggets truly special.

Chicken is on fire right now. Between the expansion of Popeye’s and Mary Browns, and the chicken sandwich wars, people are running for the bird. With this, it’s time for nuggets to have their day. Many restaurants are bringing out new varieties of nuggets to snack on. I’ll be looking at two new additions to the fray: McDonald’s new spicy chicken McNuggets, and Popeye’s new chicken nuggets.

McDonald’s new spicy nuggets did not get off to a great start. When promoting the upcoming nuggets, the McDonald’s Canada Twitter account began with a cryptic tweet saying “THE THING U HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR ARRIVES 08.31.2021.” Consumers went wild, with many speculating that it would be the return of the McPizza, the beloved but long gone McDonald’s menu item. Alas, it was not the McPizza, but the spicy McNuggets the tweet was referring to.

With this mistaken tweet out of the way, how do these nuggets taste? Are they a noticeably spicier pair than their regular counterparts? Truly, no. There is a little bit of spice on them, but barely any to distinguish them from a regular McDonald’s McNugget. I tried both the spicy and the regular at the same time (which I was able to do because they screwed up my order and gave me regular McNuggets at first!) and while the spicy ones were spicier, they didn’t have much more spice on them. If it wasn’t for the slightly different colour, you would hardly notice a difference. They had a new spicy buffalo sauce to dip them in, but I didn’t find the sauce very good either. In the end, I’ll eat the spicy nuggets if I am presented with them, but if they left the McDonald’s menu, I wouldn’t miss them. However, I still do want to try that McPizza.

The next one I tried was Popeye’s new chicken nuggets, and holy crap if Popeye’s is trying to take out all competition in the nugget market, they may have done it with these pieces of heaven! The nuggets at Popeye’s are kind of like a mix between popcorn chicken and chicken nuggets; small, but seemingly bigger than a regular nugget, with a thick and crispy breading. That combined with one of the many dipping sauces offered makes these nuggets truly special. When it comes to nuggets, no one even comes close to Popeye’s offering.

I have tried nuggets from Wendy’s, and Burger King, and while they are fine to order if you are looking for some cheap eats, they are not of great quality. If you want the best nuggets, Popeye’s is the way to go. That along with fries and their signature biscuits means you won’t need to eat for the rest of the day.