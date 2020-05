Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

clear binaries don’t exist in my world

I take my beliefs headfirst with fists curled.

slap bass, bad at math, not all that I lack

sinning girl with curls cause I am loving

my boy. what to do when all you’re doing

is jacking the kodak, picking lilacs

“would it kill you to come back and discuss,”

you both ask. “don’t want to create a fuss,”

I say, yet my torn heart will not hold back.