By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
I write my life out in playlists and poetry
and I have a creeping doubt
you’re not gonna set me free
You say print a key copy and leave it on the front steps for me
I see you lately in my dreams at night
But I’d rather be lonely
I’ve run
Out of reasons to believe yours or get even
And I can’t understand why you won’t
Cut your left palm open
My red is flowing, and the wheels are slowly turning
And I can’t understand why you think that I can save this alone
It’s almost 3am
I just want to be with me again