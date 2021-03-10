Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I write my life out in playlists and poetry

and I have a creeping doubt

you’re not gonna set me free

You say print a key copy and leave it on the front steps for me

I see you lately in my dreams at night

But I’d rather be lonely

I’ve run

Out of reasons to believe yours or get even

And I can’t understand why you won’t

Cut your left palm open

My red is flowing, and the wheels are slowly turning

And I can’t understand why you think that I can save this alone

It’s almost 3am

I just want to be with me again