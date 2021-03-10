Home CREATIVE WORKS playlists and poetry
by The Other Press
Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I write my life out in playlists and poetry 
and I have a creeping doubt 
you’re not gonna set me free

You say print a key copy and leave it on the front steps for me
I see you lately in my dreams at night
But I’d rather be lonely

I’ve run
Out of reasons to believe yours or get even
And I can’t understand why you won’t 
Cut your left palm open
My red is flowing, and the wheels are slowly turning
And I can’t understand why you think that I can save this alone

It’s almost 3am
I just want to be with me again

