Menstruation

Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

A smile fell in the grass.

Irretrievable!

And how will your night dances

Lose themselves. In mathematics? —Sylvia Plath

Capillaries, pansy

Lost in an orchid: liseran lids

As if onion sulfoxides had suffocated the air

Beneath them a brief

Departure

Sagacities surpass

Rationalization: temporarily contorted

In a fog like the morning air above

A muddy morass

A smile fell in the grass.

Making one eye mandorla

Making the other come-hither

Making nights insomnolent

Making days wildered

Making you say you’re not yourself today

Taking measures: be appeasable

To pacify

Computed compliance

An emerald, cleavable

Irretrievable!

Convinced that we’re suffering

Persuaded that something is in error

Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii

Colonialization

Of all but twenty-two

Now they’ve medicalized the circumstances

That veer from any mishap encountered

By the other buffered and too soon

Swooned by the romances in France is

And how will your night dances

Writing becomes rawer

Abandoning who will get offended

Consumed in

Treading mental water

Identity unapologetic

Sounds drowned in emphatics

Ingratiatingly agreeable

Or the opposite

His knowledge of diplomatics

Lose themselves. In mathematics?