Menstruation

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer
A smile fell in the grass.
Irretrievable!
And how will your night dances
Lose themselves. In mathematics? —Sylvia Plath
Capillaries, pansy
Lost in an orchid: liseran lids
As if onion sulfoxides had suffocated the air
Beneath them a brief
Departure
Sagacities surpass
Rationalization: temporarily contorted
In a fog like the morning air above
A muddy morass
A smile fell in the grass.
Making one eye mandorla
Making the other come-hither
Making nights insomnolent
Making days wildered
Making you say you’re not yourself today
Taking measures: be appeasable
To pacify
Computed compliance
An emerald, cleavable
Irretrievable!
Convinced that we’re suffering
Persuaded that something is in error
Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii
Colonialization
Of all but twenty-two
Now they’ve medicalized the circumstances
That veer from any mishap encountered
By the other buffered and too soon
Swooned by the romances in France is
And how will your night dances
Writing becomes rawer
Abandoning who will get offended
Consumed in
Treading mental water
Identity unapologetic
Sounds drowned in emphatics
Ingratiatingly agreeable
Or the opposite
His knowledge of diplomatics
Lose themselves. In mathematics?