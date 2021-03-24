Space Geographer Returns: Part 8

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

The sheer number of unknowns that we, as a collective, have on this planet and its inhabitants is frightening. For how entangled in my life it has become, I feel like more should be known about planet Xexon.

It has been a little over two hours under the hot sun, and I’ve constructed some partial shade from the remains of my ship; from the shade, I watch as the creature continues to sit behind its rock, eyes focused on me. There seems to be a wariness to its gaze, or perhaps I am just suffering from heatstroke and delusion.

The alien doesn’t seem to mind the heat; it doesn’t even sweat. Not like me, I’m drenched and stinky. And stripped down to my undergarments, having taken a sharp shard of my ship’s hull to cut away at the fabric of my uniform—anything to relieve myself from this heat!

Something interesting and unexpected is occurring to my skin. I’m sure had I a cold shower, I would feel relief, but for now my skin itches, feeling like bugs are crawling through my veins. It’s the most infuriating thing!

What feels like another hour under the sun passes though I’m sure it hasn’t been that long. My crew would realize that, with a lack of communication, there must be something wrong. Surely! But why haven’t they tried to rescue me?

I’m definitely delirious now, I must be! The creature seems to have shuffled closer to me, and I swear that it has eyes the very same as those of my sister.

Continuation of this exciting adventure next week!