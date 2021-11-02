Home LIFE & STYLE The Other Playlist
The Other Playlist

by The Other Press
Photo by Christine Weenk

Everything is going to be ok?
By Christine Weenk, Layout Manager

Remember when everyone seemed to be under the impression that 2021 was going to be great a year of hope and happiness? That didn’t happen for me. I made this playlist last week when I was feeling great; this year I have overcome the loss of many friendships, nursed my partner back to health after he had spine surgery, spent hundreds of dollars on my dog’s tendonitis, and sorted through my past trauma in counselling. Wow, so great that I got through all that right? Well two hours after creating this playlist I got laid off at the best job I have ever had due to budget cuts. Although I felt resolved when creating this playlist, I am now back in shambles. However, this delightful mix of old and new has a sense of hope and resolution that has helped me get through this setback and might help you too!

  1. Goodbye To A World – Peter Robinson
  2. Sangria – easy life, Arlo Parks
  3. Distractions – Wild Painting
  4. Moon River – Frank Ocean
  5. Piano Man – Billy Joel
  6. Washingtonsquarepark – MOZIAAH, Ms White
  7. Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps – Doris Day
  8. Rasputin – Majestic, Boney M
  9. Like You Do – Joji
  10. Happy Days Are Here Again – Barbara Streisand
  11. Empty – Kevin Abstract
  12. Ghost Town – Kanye West, PARTYNEXTDOOR
  13. Maybe This Time – Liza Minnelli

