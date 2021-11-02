The Sentimentality of Adele’s new single ‘Easy On Me’

Cover of ‘Easy On Me’ by Adele

Adele navigates the world after a divorce

By Win Pyae Pyae Phyo (Hazel), Contributor

Adele continues to astound the world with her new music’s profundity and authenticity, even after years in the spotlight. The singer recently evoked her emotionality and vulnerability about the most turbulent moments in her life through her new song. With 54 million streams assisted by downloads and radio play, the singer’s long-awaited comeback track sits at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 singles list. Heartbreak is the content of several of Adele’s best songs and it’s no different with “Easy On Me.”

The music video for the song is a cinematic masterpiece within itself. The film begins with a black and white scene of Adele moving out of her house, which sets the tone for her upcoming album’s message of divorce and letting go. She regrets her failed marriage as she drives away, enviously watching a couple celebrate their engagement.

Adele recalls how her relationship with Simon Konecki had reached a breaking point in the first verse of “Easy On Me.” Adele confirmed her marriage to Konecki at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017, after six years of dating. Her team, on the other hand, informed the Associated Press of their split in 2019. Adele reveals in the first lyric that the ‘river,’ which is a metaphor for her love, no longer holds significance for her. The ‘river’ could also be a reference to her life, as she stated in an interview with Vogue that the album is about “Divorcing myself.” Despite her persistent efforts to make her married life work and remain positive, she no longer felt worth in her life in that state. Notwithstanding her difficulties, Adele says she did not want to give up hope. She tried to save her relationship, but the couple drowned in silence in the end.

Adele sings to her son, Angelo Adkins, in the chorus section, referring to her recent divorce from his father. She begs him to “go easy” with her, acknowledging that she is in a tough and unfortunate circumstance and that explaining these things to someone his age is difficult. In other words, she’s pleading with her child to forgive her for abandoning his father. She could also be directly addressing her ex-husband, pleading for forgiveness and affection. But, she may also be talking to herself, reminding herself not to feel guilty or blameworthy.

In the second verse, Adele sings directly to her ex-husband. Despite her undeniable attempts, she describes how their relationship was “stuck” and beyond recovery. In 2019, the couple filed for divorce. Adele discusses how she had to change herself for her marriage with Konecki to work. Adele sings directly to her ex-husband and son in this verse. She “changed” herself as a mother, prioritizing her husband and son since she lacked the strength to disrupt her son’s life. She knows, however, that she has had enough and that she must prioritize herself. The music video changes from black and white to colour throughout this line, representing her evolution and growth in finding happiness for herself.

In the bridge, Adele tells her son (and herself) that she married and had a child with “good intentions.” She never imagined that she would have to leave him one day, causing her child sorrow in the process. Those “good intentions” and “highest hopes,” she realizes, would most likely go unseen by her son. In a separate interview with British Vogue, she discussed how she dealt with her son’s bewilderment, admitting that she didn’t have all the answers herself.

Ultimately, “Easy on Me” is a phenomenal narration that comprises an insightful emotional journey, in my viewpoint. Being able to turn your difficulties into a masterpiece is not a simple process. Adele, however, has done it yet again! She’s a phenomenal performer. If you haven’t heard this song yet, I strongly urge you to do so.