The Severity of Where We’re Going review

Album cover by The Generous Thieves

Generous Thieves’ new EP offers a laidback and wholesome ride for all those keen to listen

By Jonathan Pabico, Senior Columnist

Anytime you need something for emotional support, Generous Thieves is there for you.

If someone asked you about reggae, Bob Marley would probably come to mind. However, Vancouver’s Generous Thieves aims to challenge that longstanding image. The group proves with their new EP, The Severity of Where We’re Going, that Canada has incredible reggae artists too. The band’s music benefits from easygoing energy, diverse themes, and reassuring compositions that we should tune into immediately.

As described in an artist profile provided to the Other Press, Generous Thieves consists of musicians Devon Martin, Andrew Conroy, and Sugah Candiah. Their EP, released October 15, features five tracks enriched by the musical fusion of genres with a focus on reggae. Despite the fresh release, the band has no plans to slow down anytime soon. They’re already gearing up for future endeavours, including recording sessions for their debut album.

Simple lyrics convey straightforward themes enriched by resonating reggae beats. Each song is imbued with eclectic soulfulness and psychedelic undertones. The EP gives you a wondrously enjoyable time while discussing aspects of the world that affect us today.

The EP’s upbeat lyricism, lively vocals, and an ultra-positive atmosphere across most of the tracks help you feel excited about life. The track “Sleep”, for instance, balances cymbal crashes with the most vibrant guitar chords you’ll ever hear. The listener is greeted by heartwarming themes about having hope for the future and using our voice to enact change in the world. The goal of someday uniting cultures, peoples, and nations is rekindled through this optimistic track.

The Generous Thieves also use their music to explore how consumerism shapes our material lifestyles in concerning ways. The EP’s second song “Flick a Match” tackles the economic inequalities associated with price hikes, our compulsive need to be wealthy someday, and the plights of marginalized communities. These topics are evoked by moody reggae vocals mixed with distorted segments and subdued drums across the track.

The fifth and final track, “Up in Smoke” builds on the theme of our socio-economic plight. The piece creates an irony that disarms us by employing jovial reggae vocals that clash with the song’s more distressing social theme about money. We’re shown how dominated and absurd our lives have become in struggling to meet the rising costs of living.

A bit more experimentation could’ve been imbued into the tracks to push the musical fusion even further. I think the band could expand into more genres from jazz to R&B to see what other synergies they can create with their reggae sounds. However, despite these personal preferences, the group’s music immerses you in their simple yet riveting stories.

The Severity of Where We’re Going is a relaxing art piece that’s worth settling into during peaceful days or your solemn afternoons. Anytime you need something for emotional support, Generous Thieves is there for you. Their music is a fantastic addition to the playlists of devout reggae fans and Canadian music lovers looking to experience the genre for the first time. If I were you, get listening, and prepare to be swept away by the world of reggae.