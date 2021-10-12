The third meeting of two heavyweight champs

Illustration by Athena Little

A round-by-round breakdown

By Matthew Fraser, Editor in Chief

Despite clearly being the less conditioned of the two fighters, Deontay Wilder shows that a “puncher’s chance” is not just an old trainers idiom.

Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury and Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder are two of boxings most prominent modern stars. The astonishing power that has brought Wilder 42 wins with 41 knockouts has made his six-foot-seven-inch, 230+ LB frame one of the most feared in boxing history. On the other hand, the six-foot-nine Fury has cruised to his equally formidable 31 wins using his slick defensive skill and punishing jab—though his 20 plus knockouts show he is in no way short of power. For boxing fans everywhere, the clashes between these two pugilists were not only entertaining but reminiscent of an era where boxing’s best athletes collected their belts and settled their rankings in the ring.

The first fight was highly anticipated as both fighters entered as undefeated champions; however, despite its fireworks, it ended in a draw leaving many fans with the hope that a second fight would bring a definitive and satisfying resolution. When the second fight took place one year and 3 months after the first, fight fans were eager to see the results of both champions’ training camps. But Wilder fans were met with heartbreak as ‘The Gypsy King’ danced his way around Wilders’ wide hooks and drove him to the canvas twice on the way to a seventh-round TKO victory. With Wilder taking his first professional loss at the fists of Fury, the third match could only end with redemption for ‘The Bronze Bomber’ or an unquestionable victory for The Gypsy King.

The first round of the October 9 battle began with Wilder launching long thumping jabs to Fury’s body; the game plan seemed to be to sap the bigger man’s energy in anticipation of the latter half of the 12 round fight. Fury stayed outside and used the ring to his advantage. Round 2 began with Fury landing a flurry of punches though Wilder seemed unfazed by the power of his opponent.

The third round is where the power of these heavyweight boxers began to show itself. Fury began to march forward behind his jab, stifling the attacks of Wilder as they begin. As the round continued, Wilder is wobbled multiple times by punches before Fury sends him to the canvas with an uppercut. Though Wilder rises for the count, it is clear that his energy has dwindled from the first round.

Yet the confidence that Fury gained from flooring Wilder is taken from him in the very next round. Fury begins the round in the driver’s seat, dictating spacing and timing with his jab. Unfortunately for Fury, this control does not last. Although Wilder is gassed as the round begins, the power that brought him 41 knockouts is displayed when he drops Fury not once but twice in round four. Despite clearly being the less conditioned of the two fighters, Wilder shows that a “puncher’s chance” is not just an old trainers idiom.

Round five and six see the two fighters trading slow bombardments and clinching to regain their breath. In the clinch, Fury uses his slight height advantage to lean on Wilder, tiring out the more muscular man and further sapping his meagre reserves. Here, the slick evasive ability of The Gypsy King pays off as every punch missed by Wilder further taxes his strength. Fury takes both of these rounds via his unquestionable control of the pace and ring.

Round seven sees an exhausted Wilder committing all of his power to a few punches that he hopes can put Fury back on the canvas; this strategy betrays him however as Fury slips and rolls these punches and capitalizes on the openings left in their wake. Round eight sees Fury punishing The Bronze Bomber with combos and pressuring Wilder to the ropes where he can be tagged at will with combos. Fury sees the end in sight as the fight is well into its later half.

Wilder begins round nine with a display of gamesmanship that can’t conceal his fatigue. Fury is in full command, going to the body often and cracking Wilder with hooks. By this time Wilder displays no defence at all with his hands below his chin and his footwork reduced to slow, juddering steps. Though Fury lands a few punches, the power has disappeared. Though the two close the round exchanging uppercuts, Fury is unhurt, while Wilder is worn and weary.

Round 10 begins with Fury dictating his will and Wilder surviving the punishment. At the midpoint, Wilder is driven downwards by a combination of exhaustion and a clobbering right from the Gypsy King. Though Wilder beats the count and survives the round, the end is clearly in sight and the winner is already decided.

Round 11 begins with Fury eager to finish the night with another KO. He forces Wilder to the ropes with authoritative combinations after beginning the round with uppercuts. It takes one resounding right hook to seal the fight as Wilder collapses to the canvas. The referee has seen enough and the fight is stopped.

With the results of this fight, The Gypsy King cements his place atop the heavyweight rankings with two knockout victories over Wilder who has much of his fearsome aura damaged by the losses.