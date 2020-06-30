This could be a love song if you just changed it to a major key

Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

you ruined so many bands. i hate you

so much because I can no longer queue

The 1975. they were my

favourite. at least I listen to bands

you’ve never heard of. and can visit lands

you’ve never stepped on. for just a goodbye

you’ve taken much more. healing is a chore.

your new girlfriend is a whore. fuck your snore

and your voice and your mom. you were so dry.

why would I bother to cry? I can scream

instead. I hope it bursts your eardrums. Dream

of a world where I could burn down your sky.