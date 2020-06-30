This could be a love song if you just changed it to a major key

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
you ruined so many bands. i hate you
so much because I can no longer queue
The 1975. they were my
favourite. at least I listen to bands
you’ve never heard of. and can visit lands
you’ve never stepped on. for just a goodbye
you’ve taken much more. healing is a chore.
your new girlfriend is a whore. fuck your snore
and your voice and your mom. you were so dry.
why would I bother to cry? I can scream
instead. I hope it bursts your eardrums. Dream
of a world where I could burn down your sky.