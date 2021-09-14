A poem about the Texas abortion law

By Charli Pitchblende, Contributor

Those men and their pens

Scribbling hasty chains and outlawing our choices

In that suit, you think the world is yours

With the bible, you’ve never read and often misquote

In the seat, at the table, in front of the camera

Telling me that my body isn’t mine

Telling me that to be caught is worth $10,000

Those men and their pens

No uterus, probably can’t spell it

All patriarchy, little care

Self-assured and reckless

Who am I to you but God’s handmaid birthing machine?

When it’s a mask you believe in choice

When it’s a gun you believe in choice

When it’s my body its only your choice

Those men and their pens

Didn’t one of you go to Cancun when Texas needed you?

Don’t kids go hungry in Texas?

That’s you right?

Those men and their pens

Now Bucktooth Bill can sue me

He can sue the uber driver or my cousin too

He can sue the doctor and the nurse

Just who can’t he sue?

You’ve been waiting a long time for this

Waiting and waiting

The paper was ready for the day

And the day waited for

Those men and their pens