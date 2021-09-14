A poem about the Texas abortion law
By Charli Pitchblende, Contributor
Those men and their pens
Scribbling hasty chains and outlawing our choices
In that suit, you think the world is yours
With the bible, you’ve never read and often misquote
In the seat, at the table, in front of the camera
Telling me that my body isn’t mine
Telling me that to be caught is worth $10,000
Those men and their pens
No uterus, probably can’t spell it
All patriarchy, little care
Self-assured and reckless
Who am I to you but God’s handmaid birthing machine?
When it’s a mask you believe in choice
When it’s a gun you believe in choice
When it’s my body its only your choice
Those men and their pens
Didn’t one of you go to Cancun when Texas needed you?
Don’t kids go hungry in Texas?
That’s you right?
Those men and their pens
Now Bucktooth Bill can sue me
He can sue the uber driver or my cousin too
He can sue the doctor and the nurse
Just who can’t he sue?
You’ve been waiting a long time for this
Waiting and waiting
The paper was ready for the day
And the day waited for
Those men and their pens