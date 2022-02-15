Photo by Anna Machuik

By Mo Hussain, Contributor

With the 2022 Super Bowl finally being one without any powerhouse teams, it’s interesting to look back on how dominant some teams were during their time. The odds for any team to win the Super Bowl every year is extraordinarily low, let alone win multiple championships over many decades the way these teams have. Here are the six teams ranked with the top three most super bowl wins in history.

Tied for first: Pittsburgh Steelers—six wins

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of two NFL franchises that can say they’ve won six super bowls. The bulk of those came in the late 70s and into the 80s. The first pair of Super Bowls were back to back in 1975 and 1976. They then won back-to-back Super Bowls again in 1979 and 1980. The remaining two Super Bowls wouldn’t come until the 2000s when the team managed to win in 2006 and 2009.

Tied for first: New England Patriots—six wins

The second NFL team to have won six Super Bowls is the New England Patriots. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were primarily responsible for all those wins. The Patriots won their first three Super Bowls in the early 2000s with a win in 2002, and back-to-back wins in 2004 and 2005. The second half of those Super Bowl wins wouldn’t come until the late 2010s. The Patriots won in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Tied for second: San Francisco 49ers—five wins

After the Steelers had their run in the late 70s and into the early 80s, the 49ers viewed it as their turn to make history. The team was a perennial contender throughout the entire 1980s and proved it by winning in 1982, 1985, and back-to-back Super Bowls in 1989 and 1990. The team then also managed to pick up another Super Bowl in the following decade, after winning in 1995.

Tied for second: Dallas Cowboys—five wins

With the Steelers dominating the late 70s and the 49ers dominating the late 80s, it’s only right to mention who won big in the 90s. The Dallas Cowboys had an incredible run in that decade picking up back-to-back Super Bowls in 1993 and 1994 and winning one in 1996. The team also performed quite well in the 70s, winning a Super Bowl in 1972 and 1978.

Tied for third: Green Bay Packers/New York Giants—four wins

The two teams tied for the third most Super Bowls are the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants. The Packers were the first Super Bowl champions in history, winning back-to-back championships in 1967 and 1968. They then managed to win one in 1997 and another in 2011. The Giants’ four Super Bowl wins were back to back and then in quick succession. The team won two Super Bowls four years apart in 1986 and 1990. They then did that again in 2007 and 2011.