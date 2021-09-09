Where to get drunk in the Comox Valley

Photos by CJ Sommerfeld

Tasting notes for locally made beer and wine

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

Who knew the experience of chewing on grape seeds could be canned?

Are you tired of getting intoxicated on the mainland? Why not jump on the ferry and see what the Comox Valley has to offer! Whether you are looking for a warehouse outfitted with Pinterest Wedding typography or are more of a brewery-in-the-strip mall sort of person, the Comox Valley is sure to satisfy.

Land and Sea Brewery

Wit’s up Doc? Belgian Style Wheat Ale: A sneeze-inducing white-pepper prominent wheat ale. Have tissues handy. Pairs well with salty seafood dishes.

Glacier Cream Ale, American Cream Ale: This cream ale’s tan head sits atop a cacophony of burnt bread, chocolate milk, and rotten plums. Low carbonation makes this the perfect choice for a nightcap.

Black Diamond Lager, Black Lager: A lager in a dark, malty disguise. Aroma: graphite.

Comexico Hazy Pale Ale, Kveik Hazy IPA: A tropical escapade for the palate starting from its aroma to its tasting notes and appearance. Think papaya flesh, papaya flesh, papaya flesh.

Cumberland Brewing

Forest Fog, Unfiltered American Wheat Ale: A water-like, sulfur aroma arouses the senses and perfectly matches the wheat ale’s water-like, earthy flavour profile; an explosion of hydration for the senses.

Just a Little Bitter, English Bitter: Vermouth-like character provides a refined and full-flavored beer. Bitter enough to help digestion, but perhaps a little too bitter to enjoy an entire pint; inspired from the West Coast soil.

New Tradition Brewing Company

Cherry Me Home, Black Forest Chocolate Stout: An effervescent mixture of maraschino cherry and hops. Anticipate a heavy and lasting sugar profile.

Cure for the Common, Kolsch: Lingering bitterness and spice will overpower the palate, with a strength that leaves your mouth astringent and tannic-like. Who knew the experience of chewing on grape seeds could be canned?

Welsh Wit, Belgian Wheat Beer: A Flemish meets Celtic cascade of straw, earth, and horse-feed, grounded in wheat.

Liquid Tuxedo, Dark Lager: A full bodied lager that tastes nothing like a lager; expect a stout. Happy Halloween!

Ginger Me Timbers, Kweik Ale: Ginger in colour and ginger in taste. A fragrant and herbaceous escapade for the palate. A nostalgic, sensory experience, evocative of Christmas ginger snaps.

40 Knots Winery

Sieg: Dry; think orange juice after brushing your teeth or chewing on large grape seeds or a bad case of cotton mouth.

Uncloaked Chardonnay: A chardonnay without the length. The amount of time which this white lingers on the palate is comparable to that of water, pairs well with any dish.

White Seas: A spicy adventure consisting of cayenne and dried jalapeño. An event for those bored of the bland white wine gastronomical experience.

Pinot Gris: With an aroma of fish that has been left out for too long and a flavour profile of wilted bouquets and candied apples, preserve this bottle for an occasion when you are already greatly intoxicated.