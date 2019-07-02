A change for Canadian mobile data plans

Three Canadian mobile carriers now offering ‘unlimited data’

By Roshni Riar, Staff Writer

On June 12, Rogers Communications announced that they would be unveiling “unlimited” data plans for mobile customers.

Staring at $75 a month, an unlimited plan includes 10 GB of high-speed data. Once 10 high-speed gigabytes on a long-term evolution (LTE) network—also known as 4G—is reached, the remaining data for the month will be toggled down to lower speed data, onto a slower 3G network.

Following Rogers’ announcement, both Telus Communications and Bell Canada offered similar plans, all beginning at $75 for 10 GB of high-speed data per month. Additionally, Telus is offering an extra five GB of data for customers who sign up for their offer before July 2.

The announcement comes after talks began surrounding the pending implementation and introduction of a 5G—the fifth generation of broadband cellular network technology—network across Canada.

When Rogers initially unveiled their mobile plan offer, they stated that they would be charging overage fees for any data usage beyond the provided 10 high-speed gigabytes.

After an outcry of public backlash and criticism as many did not believe it should be called an “unlimited” plan, Rogers announced they would be eliminating the previously stated overage fees permanently. Shortly after Rogers’ overage fees were overturned, Bell offered to eliminate overage fees for customers who joined before June 30. Offers vary slightly province to province.

For those who require more high-speed data, all three mobile carriers offer larger plans with either 20 GB 0r 50 GB of data for an increased monthly price. A 50 GB data plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging will cost $125 before tax.

The base prices are “bring your own phone” plans where there is no fixed contract, but customers must own their phones or buy them outright when signing up for a plan. If a new phone is required, the total monthly charge will include a monthly tab which works to pay off the phone on a two-year plan.

Balraj Singh, an Accounting student at Douglas College, shared their concerns in an interview with the Other Press.

“Even with the elimination of overage fees, [I think] it’s still hard to call this ‘unlimited data,’” Singh said.

Singh is not yet satisfied with what is being offered.

Singh said, “I understand there are limitations and [the mobile carriers] need to make money, but when you compare what Canadians have available to them versus what Americans have available [and are] currently paying, it still feels too expensive.”