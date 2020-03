By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

White like the tiles

in the bathroom

or on the kitchen floor.

Cold, my toes press

against the tiles

as I traverse

towards the

fridge.

Exuberant in youth-

fullness with

strawberry, chocolate.

Not soy.

Plain was silk enough

so good I’d say;

downing one

two three

twenty—

far too many.

My toes

have had enough

of this bathroom floor.

The tiles are cold.

So am I.