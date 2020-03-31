Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I spoke with a fine young woman today

who confirmed I am desired and pretty.

Her radiant smile brings sun out from gray.

I wish I could be nearly as witty.

She speaks with decadence and saunters home

leaving me wondering what is amiss.

Her kiss in my head… I am not alone,

yet her bright red flames douse him in a hiss.

Please dance with me, woman, I need you here

to show me the way to bliss. Oh, I could

feel you, taste you, never reminisce. Dear

woman, if you were real, know I would.

Alas, she solely exists in my mind

distracting me: blind to all that’s not fine.