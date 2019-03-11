DSU elections results 2019

Team Action sweeps elections unopposed, Douglas vote ‘Yes’ on U-Pass referendum

By Bex Peterson, Editor-in-Chief

With votes counted and results tallied, the Douglas Students’ Union has completed their 2019 elections and U-Pass referendum. Results were announced on the DSU Facebook page on February 15. All candidates ran unopposed for their positions. Douglas students voted ‘Yes’ to enter another five-year agreement with TransLink and the Province to continue with the U-Pass BC program. There was no registered ‘No’ campaign for the referendum.

Election results

Accessibility Representative – Daragh Drummond

Director of Campus Life – Melissa Chirino

Director of College Relations – Telka Pesklevits

Director of External Relations – Mitchel Gamayo

Director of Finance – Abby Mitro

Director of Membership Development – Francis Ataiza

Indigenous Students’ Representative – Caitlin Spreeuw

Pride Representative – Mae Jamisola

Women’s Representative – Gurpinder Gaidu

Campus representatives (six positions)

Klyde Ouano (New West)

Nikiel Lal (New West)

Amrita Ramkumar (New West)

Eric Sundmark (New West)

Joel Codoy (Coquitlam)

Sherlyn Tang (Coquitlam)