DSU elections results 2019

Team Action sweeps elections unopposed, Douglas vote ‘Yes’ on U-Pass referendum
By Bex Peterson, Editor-in-Chief
With votes counted and results tallied, the Douglas Students’ Union has completed their 2019 elections and U-Pass referendum. Results were announced on the DSU Facebook page on February 15. All candidates ran unopposed for their positions. Douglas students voted ‘Yes’ to enter another five-year agreement with TransLink and the Province to continue with the U-Pass BC program. There was no registered ‘No’ campaign for the referendum.
Election results
Accessibility Representative – Daragh Drummond
Director of Campus Life – Melissa Chirino
Director of College Relations – Telka Pesklevits
Director of External Relations – Mitchel Gamayo
Director of Finance – Abby Mitro
Director of Membership Development – Francis Ataiza
Indigenous Students’ Representative – Caitlin Spreeuw
Pride Representative – Mae Jamisola
Women’s Representative – Gurpinder Gaidu
Campus representatives (six positions)
Klyde Ouano (New West)
Nikiel Lal (New West)
Amrita Ramkumar (New West)
Eric Sundmark (New West)
Joel Codoy (Coquitlam)
Sherlyn Tang (Coquitlam)