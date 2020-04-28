How about a little positivity?

Still from ‘The Simpsons Social Distancing Intro’ video

By Jessica Berget, Editor-in-Chief

No one is safe from the constant trodden-down news stories about global economic recession, death tolls rising, and confirmed coronavirus cases. To put a smile on your faces, here are some news stories that made me smile and forget—if only for a minute—about the state we’re in.

At the beginning of April, a family in Aldergrove had a happy April Fool’s Day; their nine-year-old dog Buster, who had been missing for three months, was found through the power of social media and some very helpful neighbours. He went missing four days before Christmas, and in the freezing temperatures, some thought he would never be seen again. The family even hired a pet detective, put up posters, and made social media posts to help find their furry friend but to no avail. They even received a report from the Langley Animal Protection Society that someone had witnessed Buster being hit by a car. Fortunately, one day a Good Samaritan noticed a skinny dog roaming around his property and began to feed him everyday. After gaining the terrified dog’s trust and leading him into the house, he called the family who were soon met with an adorable and emotional reunion.

Food is always a comfort during these difficult times. Mayor of Flavour Town Guy Fieri made the news by setting up a fund for restaurant workers who lost their jobs due to the virus epidemic. It’s called the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund and aims to give $500 grants to applicants based on a first-come first-serve basis. “The restaurant employees have been taking care of us […] now is our chance as the public to come and take care of them,” he said in a NowThis video.

In Ontario, a family doing quarantine cleaning found some old The Simpsons costumes and decided to recreate the iconic opening of the show. It’s a little weird sometimes given the creepiness of the costumes, but hilarious nonetheless and definitely worth a watch.

The BCSPCA reports of a huge increase in the number of people adopting animals during this pandemic, with 300 animals finding homes within five days.

There you have it, some good news. It’s hard to come by these days with ‘rona flooding the lot, but it’s also important to look for positivity in the news—and everywhere else—to get through this global depression.