How to be original on Valentine’s

Why I don’t like Valentine’s Day anymore

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Ever since I started working at Purdy’s Chocolates, I’ve decided I don’t like Valentine’s Day anymore. It all started with the piles and piles of red velvet boxes, teddy bears, chocolate lips, and cartoon hearts with big, bright bows. Then came the stream of various people all buying chocolates for their significant others for the special day.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the feeling, I just don’t love the holiday of love. The idea of feeling forced to buy your significant other something just because a Hallmark holiday demands it feels kinda slimy. That’s basically buying their love because you already know that if you’re the only one who doesn’t present “bae” with a box of chocolates or a dozen roses, you’ll be hearing about it for a long, long time. Trust me when I say that the whole “let’s not get anything for each other this year” thing does not work—it’s a trap!

Furthermore, how do you stand out from all the BFs, GFs, hubbys, and wifeys by just buying the standard chocolates and flowers anyways? How unoriginal is that? Especially if you can’t afford to spring for fancy cufflinks or a diamond necklace. Besides, why is it the same crap every year? Why do we let big corporations decide what we buy for our main squeezes? Moreover, why do we let them decide when we buy gifts; every day is a great day to tell your sweetie you love them.

My solution to the “what should I do for Valentine’s to be original” dilemma? Don’t wait until Valentine’s to present your other half with appreciation and love. You will stand out right away if you show your gratitude all year round—and at random points! Secondly, write a love letter. Better yet, just a letter that shows you care. Leave the love out of it. It’ personal, free, and a fun thing to make that your SO can hang onto long after the cheesy red and pink Hallmark holiday is over. Plus, it’ll last far longer than a bouquet of flowers or a bunch of chocolates. As a bonus, you could start a cute new way of communication between you and your sweetheart by asking that they reply to you at the end of your letter. And if that feels weird, leave your letter off on a cliff-hanger that has them begging you for what’s next. Oh, and do stop in at a chocolatier for every other occasion. Chocolate is great.