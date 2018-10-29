Media Feed

By Isabelle Orr, Entertainment Editor
I am so hungry, all the time
I eat pictures of your boyfriends and girlfriends
I gobble up ladies’ trips to Vegas
Albums of photos, swiped fast onto my tongue
#wokeuplikethis tastes better in the morning
Ditto #cheatday, #instagood, #instaselfie
I drink fat tummy tea and eat Isagenix chocolates while I look at pictures of your cousins
Wedding season is like cotton candy
Sometimes the only thing that fills me is pictures of Kim Kardashian
Tanned, crispy belly
I pop Saint and North into my mouth like donut holes
Binge-eating pictures of my exes and their new partners
(I throw these up after)
My stomach distended, jaw aching
Full of the self-hate that comes only from overeating
But I am so hungry, all the time.