Media Feed

By Isabelle Orr, Entertainment Editor

I am so hungry, all the time

I eat pictures of your boyfriends and girlfriends

I gobble up ladies’ trips to Vegas

Albums of photos, swiped fast onto my tongue

#wokeuplikethis tastes better in the morning

Ditto #cheatday, #instagood, #instaselfie

I drink fat tummy tea and eat Isagenix chocolates while I look at pictures of your cousins

Wedding season is like cotton candy

Sometimes the only thing that fills me is pictures of Kim Kardashian

Tanned, crispy belly

I pop Saint and North into my mouth like donut holes

Binge-eating pictures of my exes and their new partners

(I throw these up after)

My stomach distended, jaw aching

Full of the self-hate that comes only from overeating

But I am so hungry, all the time.