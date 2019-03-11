More like QuizNOs

Subway is better than Quiznos in every way

By Jessica Berget, Opinions Editor

It might sound hard to believe now, but Subway and Quiznos were at one time competitors in the submarine sandwich business. Since Quiznos had to file for bankruptcy in 2014, Subway has taken the lead. Yet the debate still remains: Which restaurant chain has the better sub? Based on the cost, convenience, variety of ingredients, and overall deliciousness, I argue that Subway takes the cake—or rather the sandwich.

Don’t get me wrong, I like Quiznos, but if I had to choose between the two I would pick Subway in a heartbeat. First of all, Subway fulfills consumers’ need for quick, cheap, and delicious food by offering $6 footlong sandwiches, a saving grace if you need something filling on a budget. On the other hand, I find Quiznos subs are sometimes overpriced and there’s not as much variety with what ingredients you can put on your sandwich since they are largely predetermined.

While Quiznos is known for their fancy sandwiches and chef-inspired recipes, I think it’s Subway’s simplicity, variety of ingredients, and customizability to your personal preference that puts them over the other sandwich chain. You can get any meat, vegetables, and sauces on any kind of bread you want, and you can watch the employees put everything on. At Quiznos you have to decide from a predetermined menu with set sauces and ingredients, and you might not always enjoy their combinations. While most branches will probably let you make some modifications or substitutions, that’s not the same as choosing your options along every step of the way. You might also become bored with their sandwich varieties as some taste the same in my opinion. You can always rely on Subway letting you make your sandwich your way, and it will always be delicious.

What also influences my decision is the smell of the restaurant whenever you walk into a Subway. All the stores you go into have the same intoxicating aroma of freshly baked bread, which I think makes the experience all the more satisfying. You just can’t beat that Subway smell.

While Quiznos sandwiches are no doubt good, I think having the option to put whatever you want and however much of it on your sub is more satisfying than having the ingredients already picked out for you. Quiznos may have some good subs, but I think Subway is superior in practically every way. I admit I’ll go to Quiznos every once in a while, but I will always take Subway’s side in the sub sandwich chain debate.