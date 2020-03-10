Mount Pleasant serving up slices of heaven

Photo by Billy Bui

Local Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery review

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Have you ever wondered what a slice of heaven tastes like? Well, wonder no longer because that slice can be found at 3385 Cambie Street in downtown Vancouver.

A clean, modern brick and glass fixture sits in the Mount Pleasant area. This is Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery—a community favourite that definitely offers the equivalent of a slice of heaven on earth. Especially for those of us who are gluten-free or curious about it.

Lemonade is proud to be a 100 percent gluten-free and locally-owned bake shop—using all-natural baking products and ingredients without preservatives or additives. They make their own flour blends using organic quinoa and millet flour, sorghum flour, and organic corn flour. A running motto around shop is that customers just might forget that they’re eating gluten-free!

As an added bonus—because you need another excuse to visit a bakery serving up slices of heaven—Lemonade Bakery caters to those who are vegan, and those with sensitivities to common allergens such as eggs, dairy, and soy. They even have sugar-free options!

Photo by Billy Bui

During my last trip down to Lemonade—which totally wasn’t planned but when in the area, you gotta drop by—I found a new favourite. You might be thinking, oh, it’s the gluten-free pecan and cranberry tart with its delightfully flavourful flaky crust and tangy winter fruit that cuts through the classic sweetness of pecan butter (with no butter!!). There’s no way it couldn’t be my new favourite!? Alas, the pecan cranberry tart is not the winner. Nor is it the shop’s namesake lemon meringue—with its fresh zippy lemon and ooey-gooey meringue peaks—or the campfire cupcake which is all chocolatey and toasted.

My new favourite gluten-free dessert at Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery is the passionfruit meringue tart. It is simply scrumptious. A fabulous, sharp, citrusy passionfruit centre offers a creamy mouthfeel. It is mixed with a denser version of the deliciously flaky butter-flavoured crust. This tart is everything you could ask for in a dessert. Especially a gluten-free dessert! So yes, ladies and gentlemen, this passionfruit meringue tart is exactly what a slice of heaven tastes like.

With a clean and simple, albeit small interior, this sweet little hot spot serves up dangerously delicious desserts and snacks with a welcoming smile during each visit. For a full menu, as well as ordering options and how best to dine on the delicious offerings of this sweet little shop, check out their website www.lemonadebakery.ca



