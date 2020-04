Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

I think I’m a night owl

after spending much time trying to be a morning lark.

Rising late and staying up early,

the sun blinks awake before I sleep.

I think I’m a night owl

comforting dark sheets of night,

swathing in loneliness—

me, myself, and I.

I think I’m a night owl

aching to change

but comfort finds me before the morning,

light poured like orange juice at noon.

I miss the morning.