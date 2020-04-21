Dancin’ solo and stayin’ alive

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

My neighbour across the street was throwing a party the other day… It looked like he had a bunch of people invited over. But that couldn’t possibly be true, considering the rules in place against large groups. There were a lot of fancy lights going off inside his place—it was hard not to notice that. So, it was probably just a case of good ol’ smoke and mirrors. Anyhow, it got me thinking—why not still throw a party? A party for one, or however many people you happen to be in social isolation with! The Other Press introduces the brand new 2020’s Quarantine Party Top 10 Playlist! Commence the blowing of horns. Dooot do dot doooooooo!

1. Hayley Williams – “Cinnamon”

You have to check out “Cinnamon” by Hayley Williams with the official music video, it really helps “make” the song.

2. Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – “This Girl”

What a fun song! This one is a personal favourite of mine; I like to put this one on while working away. Soon after the songs starts, I’m dancing.

3. Kiesza – “Hideaway”

Now you know this song would be awesome to dance to. Maybe even try out the dance from the music video!

4. Machine Gun Kelly – “In These Walls”

A top trending, quarantine-inspired rap song by Machine Gun Kelly. Some would say he’s the MVP that we all needed during this pandemic.

5. Justin Trudeau – “Speaking Moistly”

I wonder what PM Justin Trudeau thinks of this trending remix crafted out his recent press conference on how to prevent the spread of the virus. The likely unintended result of this masterful remix is that people are spreading the news about what to do to stop “speaking moistly”.

6. Jamie Berry ft. Octavia Rose – “Delight”

Something different from your usual mix—this electro swing song is impossible not to dance to!

7. Milky Chance – “Stolen Dance”

Remember this song? It was super big not too long ago… Still sounds great to me!

8. Daft Punk – “Get Lucky”

It ain’t New Year’s Eve, but there’s no reason not to party like it is! “Get Lucky” is such a fun, chill song. Ring up some friends to catch up, chat up, and dance together!

9. Disclosure ft. Sam Smith – “Omen”

An odd video, but an excellent and smooth song to groove to. Turn it up loud!

10. Robin Schulz ft. Francesco Yates – “Sugar”

This song delivers with the energy! Definitely a whole-body shaker. Definitely worth the listen.