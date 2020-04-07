Schools online for the summer

Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

The 2020 summer semester at Douglas will now be online only

By Craig Allan, Staff Writer

The coronavirus has cut a swath through everyday life, and Douglas College (DC) is no exception.

After having to move all winter classes online due to the virus, DC has been forced to extend its non in-person class offerings for the entire summer semester. “In support of the Public Health Officer’s social distancing directive, and in recognition of students’ planning needs, Douglas College has made the difficult decision to move all summer 2020 courses online. There will be no in-person classes for the summer term.”

Through a correspondence email, the Other Press talked with the DC administration and asked them a variety of questions regarding exactly how the summer semester will be conducted.

This will be the first time DC has offered classes at are 100 percent online. Along with this, even if the coronavirus subsides at some point during the semester, classes will remain online for the entire semester. For those worried that they will not be able to take their classes online due to the nature of the course, DC has said that any classes that cannot be done online will be deferred to the next semester. This deferment will also have to apply to any students that do not have access to a computer, as computers will not be provided by the school.

The switch to online will involve a lot more than simply putting a program online for students to access. One problem many students will have is getting their books and other materials they may need for the class. DC said that they are working with their suppliers to ensure that students have the books and supplies that they need for the next semester. This includes looking into different delivery methods for the books.

When asked if classes will be cheaper due to the fact that they will be online, DC said no. “Tuition fees are based on credits received per course. While the delivery format of our courses has changed, these courses continue to be taught by the same experienced faculty as they would be in person. Students continue to earn full academic credit and have access to student services.” When asked how student services will remain available, DC stated that “All student services will continue to be available through alternate delivery models like email, phone, or service-specific software.”

Though the class tuition will still be maintained, the date for when students will have to pay for the classes has changed. Because of COVID-19, DC has moved the payment date for the semester to April 27.

DC has a lot of campuses in the Lower Mainland, but for 2020, its newest campus will be on the internet superhighway.