Student spotlight

End of semester reflections

By Michele Provenzano, Staff Writer

The end of the semester is upon us. It can be a stressful time for us all, as final projects are due and exams loom on the horizon. I encourage taking a moment to shift perspectives, focusing on gratitude and achievements. Because regardless of your final grades or how the semester will affect your GPA, you have something to be proud of. I interviewed Douglas College students and asked them to reflect on their fall semester.

What are you most proud of accomplishing this semester?

“That I made it through.”

What are you grateful for?

“My friends. They really got me through the semester.”

What are you looking forward to when the semester is over?

“A lot of partying. And Christmas!”

Do you have a message for students as we head into exam season?

“Guys, just get through it. Just get through your finals and, like, there’s light at the end of the tunnel! You’ll be fine.”

—Muskan Sharma, a second-year science student

What are you most proud of accomplishing this semester?

“I finished all of my assignments on time and I stayed on top of my work, so I’m very proud of that.”

What are you grateful for?

“Dropping two classes. So I’m less stressed about my other classes.”

What are you looking forward to when the semester is over?

“Quitting school and becoming a farmer. No, I’m just kidding. I’m looking to make a better time plan for myself, setting up new goals for school, and just overall, I want to stay more interactive in school so I want to join more clubs and stuff.”

Do you have a message for students as we head into exam season?

“Just get your work done on time. Do it on the day you got it instead of just waiting until the last week. And use sticky notes! It helps me a lot. Use sticky notes.”

—Aiden Kim, a first-year business student

What are you most proud of accomplishing this semester?

“Managing my time well enough to find time to go out with friends.”

What are you grateful for?

“Friends I’m able to talk to on a daily basis and who help me with papers.”

What are you looking forward to when the semester is over?

“Puzzles! Doing some puzzles.”

Do you have a message for students as we head into exam season?

“Take your time. Pace yourself. Take study breaks. And make sure that you try to focus on the big things and not try to remember all of the tiny details.”

—Reese Plesko, a second-year arts student