Tour de Mundy

Pedal your way into Mundy Park’s verdant scenery

By EG Manilag, Staff Writer

When it comes to biking, I am a “cycologist”—pun intended—and I would definitely prescribe biking Mundy Park’s serene trails. Located at 641 Hillcrest Street, this nicely maintained forested area is known to be the largest park in Coquitlam—176 hectares to be exact. Two mystical lakes can be found in this area: Mundy Lake and Lost Lake. Besides the greenery and the lakes, Mundy has tons of recreational amenities including a pool, sports fields, a playground, a sheltered picnic area, and a nine-hole disc golf course.

Back in the Philippines, where the weather is mostly a never-ending summer, I would always gear up and bike, but now living here in Canada—where there are four seasons and summertime is short—I have to adjust. It took me some time before I found Mundy Park. When I first got a bike here, I was excited to explore the great Canadian outdoors…yet I was afraid because I might get lost. So I would just ride around the neighbourhood, circling into cul-de-sacs, until one day I got the courage to break the cycle of fear and went straight up the steep roads of Mariner Way. After some heavy revs and gear grinding, I finally found the glorious park.

On my first visit, I didn’t get the chance to deeply explore as I was really intimidated by a sign that said: “Bears live in this area.” Nonetheless, the overall experience was great with the cool springtime atmosphere, the super fresh air, the wide and flat trails, and the radiating sunlight that filtered through the leaves of trees. Taking it all in was very relaxing.

According to Coquitlam’s website, Mundy Park has two special obstacle courses (beginner and intermediate) specifically designed for bike skills training. For those whom are interested in learning or honing their bike abilities, Mundy provides growing and learning in addition to fun.

After my first visit, I never really stopped; I just keep on coming back. There’s a lot more to discover. Mundy Park, ultimately, is an awesome place to be. So, search and ride on!