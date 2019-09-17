Tribute to the best pair of pants ever

What do you call a denim expert? A jean-ius!

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

I don’t know about you, but I can’t say any other pair of clothing has gotten me quite as excited as a classic ol’ pair of jeans. Sure, they may not be as comfy as a pair of sweatpants—though I personally wouldn’t wear those—but jeans are hands down my go-to bottoms for every occasion.

Denim has been a fashion staple since 1873, when Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss first invented them, according to PBS’ website. These dungaree bad boys were originally invented as work pants because of their durability, but soon morphed into an iconic fashion must-have in the 60s’ and 70s,’ according to the BBC, when new styles and washes were being pumped out of production rooms all over the place! From cowboys and actors, to the mighty legs of rebels from the 1950s, it’s no wonder this tough cotton twill textile blend is taking the world by storm. I mean, you see ‘em everywhere! Everything can be and is being made out of denim—handbags, backpacks, shorts, shirts, skirts, jackets, and even heels! But nothing is quite like a sweet, sweet pair of jeans.

If you aren’t quite sold on jeans being simply the best pair of pants ever, then let’s jump right into a list of all the reasons why you should give those under-appreciated pair of denim pants a hug:

1. They make your butt look great.

Starting with the most obvious thing about them, jeans are a rockstar at making your butt look amazing! When trying on some new shorts, slacks, or sweatpants in the store, you’re not likely to swing around and poke your butt into the mirror to check how it looks. But I’ll guarantee that you do that each time you try on a pair of jeans. C’mon, I do it too.

2. They’re durable.

I’ve already mentioned this, but since it’s such a unique characteristic of denim, this fact deserves to be talked about twice! With that cotton twill textile blend, you can put your favourite pair of jeans through pretty much anything without any wear and tear. And, as a bonus, jeans hide stains and spills far better than a pair of cotton slacks can.

3. There are so many options!

Jeans come in all sorts of styles, shapes, and washes. If you want zebra skinny’s, you got ‘em; if you want purple straight legs, that’s an option! I personally prefer a soft, light blue pair that hugs all the right places. And good thing too—they’re literally the easiest pair of pants to shop for.

4. So easy to style.

Jeans are the most versatile piece of clothing ever. Can you honestly say that any other pair of pants hanging in your wardrobe can be styled with anything? From fancy blouses to graphic tees, jeans work with everything—saving you time for more important things. Another bonus these denim delights offer: the darker the wash, the more work-appropriate they are— jeans are not just for casual Fridays!

5. Worth it.

Just the weight of a pair of jeans alone makes them worth every dollar. And the fact that they last three, if not four times longer than any other pair of pants I own make them worth it to me. Not to mention, jeans are often hand-stitched! When I walk up to the cashier with a pair of jeans in one hand and a pair of leggings (or slacks) in the other, the comparison highlights what a good deal I’m getting with the jeans.

Now, why not start a magical sisterhood with your favourite pair of denim jeans? Or at the very least, pay tribute to the best damn pair of pants ever invented. Thanks Davis and Strauss!